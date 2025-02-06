Snow falling across the state before sleet, rain

Snow has started falling ahead of sleet and snow, then rain and freezing rain and hundreds of schools are closed on Thursday.

See the full list of school closures here.

The snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are spreading in from the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states.

Precipitation across Connecticut is beginning snow, then transitioning to sleet and snow by mid-morning and rain and freezing rain by late-morning.

By early afternoon, the precipitation should wind down quickly.

Accumulations will be around two inches of snow in most spots, plus up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect and slick conditions will continue through tonight.

Drive carefully and check back for updates.