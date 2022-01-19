Snow Thursday May Create Tricky Morning Commute

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking our next chance for wintry weather and its timing may be challenging for Thursday's morning commute.

Light to moderate snow will develop early Thursday morning as a clipper system pushes through the region.

Snowfall accumulations will be generally light as the system races through the state. The timing could make things challenging as it appears it will be centered on the Thursday morning commute.

We could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches statewide.

A warm front first crosses over Connecticut on Wednesday. That brings in milder air after a chilly Tuesday. Highs reach the 40s, slightly above average. Not long after, a cold front moves through the state Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. We're keeping a close eye on the Thursday morning commute for the chance of a wintry mix.

There's still some discrepancy between the computer models. Some keep the moisture - and therefore the precipitation - confined to southern Connecticut during the morning. Other outputs have the entire state seeing snow right in the peak of rush hour Thursday. Accumulating snow is possible.

