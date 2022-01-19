connecticut forecast

Snow Thursday May Create Tricky Morning Commute

By Rachael Jay & Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking our next chance for wintry weather and its timing may be challenging for Thursday's morning commute.

Light to moderate snow will develop early Thursday morning as a clipper system pushes through the region.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Snowfall accumulations will be generally light as the system races through the state. The timing could make things challenging as it appears it will be centered on the Thursday morning commute.

We could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches statewide.

NBC Connecticut

A warm front first crosses over Connecticut on Wednesday. That brings in milder air after a chilly Tuesday. Highs reach the 40s, slightly above average. Not long after, a cold front moves through the state Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. We're keeping a close eye on the Thursday morning commute for the chance of a wintry mix.

Weather

first alert weather 6 hours ago

Overnight Forecast For January 19

first alert weather 10 hours ago

Nighttime Forecast For January 18

There's still some discrepancy between the computer models. Some keep the moisture - and therefore the precipitation - confined to southern Connecticut during the morning. Other outputs have the entire state seeing snow right in the peak of rush hour Thursday. Accumulating snow is possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut forecastforecastweathersnowweather forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us