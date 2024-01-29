Some schools closed or delayed as leftover light snow moves through the state this morning

Some schools are closed or delayed on Monday as leftover light snow is moving through the state.

For a full list of school delays and closures, click here.

Since the temperatures around the state are above freezing, a lot of the snow is melting on contact. There could be slick spots on untreated surfaces in colder areas of the state. It will be wet and slushy during the day.

Most of the state saw rain on Sunday before the it changed over to snow for almost everyone late Sunday night and overnight. A portion of the state saw a few inches of snow overnight while others saw a coating or an inch. At this point, no additional accumulation is expected.

A winter weather advisory continues through the morning for parts of northern Connecticut where the snow was falling and accumulating yesterday and overnight.

After the storm moves out, the rest of the workweek looks quiet.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

The cloudiness will continue for the rest of the workweek with highs in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

