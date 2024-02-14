Some schools delayed this morning as storm cleanup continues

Several school districts have a delayed opening on Wednesday as clean up continues from the nor'easter that dumped over a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

Multiple schools have announced delays for Wednesday. You can see the full list here.

Farmington and West Hartford appeared to have the highest amounts of snow with town each getting a little over 15 inches.

Several other towns saw a foot or more of snow on Tuesday. You can see how much snow your town has here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After the storm moved out, the skies gradually cleared overnight.

For Valentine's Day, it will be sunny and windy. Highs will be in the 30s.

The "feels-like" temperatures will be in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.