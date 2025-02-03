Some schools have delay Monday after overnight snow

Some school districts have a delay on Monday after snow fell overnight.

We are waking up to 1-3" of snow across many towns Monday morning. The snow is light and fluffy, so it shouldn't be too difficult to remove. Temperatures are below freezing across the state so be careful for slick spots.

The snow has prompted multiple school district to have a delayed opening on Monday. You can see the full list of school delays here.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We are also seeing a few foggy spots Monday morning, particularly in the Northwest Hills. Use caution when traveling.

As we go through the day, we'll have mostly cloudy skies. It will be a mild day with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Decent melting will take place today.

After a mild day today, the weather will turn colder Tuesday and Wednesday, so take care of this snow removal now before it turns into thicker ice!

See the latest forecast anytime here.