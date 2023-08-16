Some sun this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s

Happy Wednesday! Scattered showers are possible this morning before some sun comes out in the afternoon.

Lots of clouds will develop with a few areas of showers. Some partial sun will develop this afternoon.

Highs will be near 78. The temperatures will be warmer than Tuesday, but it will not be hot.

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday before clearing Friday night.

