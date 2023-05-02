connecticut weather

Spotty Showers and Downpours Continue Tuesday

Our meteorologists are tracking more chances for rain with spotty showers and downpours likely on Tuesday.

With the rain, temperatures will be cool. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

More showers are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be near 55 both days.

Friday looks slightly brighter and milder. Highs will be in the upper 50s. A scattered shower is possible.

