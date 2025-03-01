StormTracker

Spring-like start to the first day of March

By Alexis Clemons

Happy Saturday! High temperatures for the first day of March will be met in the midday hours as the state warms into the 50s.

Northwest winds will gust up to 40 miles per hour at times this afternoon as temperatures fall.

We'll continue to cool through tonight before temperatures bottom out in the 10s tomorrow morning.

Sunday morning wind chills will be near 0 in some areas.

Temperatures will remain below average through Sunday and Monday.

We'll warm back into the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.

