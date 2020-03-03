Spring-Like Tuesday With Warm Weather & Showers

A mild Tuesday morning will lead to an unseasonably warm afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 43° for the Hartford area.

Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and scattered showers will develop late afternoon and last into the evening.

There is a chance for an early morning shower Wednesday, but we'll see clearing throughout the day and dry conditions for the rest of the week with temperatures gradually getting cooler day by day.