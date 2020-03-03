weather

Spring-Like Tuesday With Warm Weather & Showers

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A mild Tuesday morning will lead to an unseasonably warm afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 43° for the Hartford area.

Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and scattered showers will develop late afternoon and last into the evening.

There is a chance for an early morning shower Wednesday, but we'll see clearing throughout the day and dry conditions for the rest of the week with temperatures gradually getting cooler day by day.

This article tagged under:

weather
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us