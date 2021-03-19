Springing Into The Weekend!

Watch out for a few icy patches Friday morning. Any leftover ponding or puddles from Thursdays rain may freeze quickly with temperatures falling into the 20s. The good news is breezy wind is drying up sidewalks and roads very quickly!

We'll see partial clearing throughout the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Warmer air arrives just in time for the start of Spring tomorrow morning! The Vernal Equinox will officially kick off spring at 5:37 a.m.

The weekend looks fantastic with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday!

Have a great weekend and happy Spring!