St. Patrick’s Day is beginning with some periods of snow and rain on Tuesday morning.

A bit of snow falling across most of the state. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Da9GVHBx2J — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 17, 2020

The snow could leave a coating to an inch in some hill towns.

Later on, the snow and rain will clear for brighter skies. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with more mild temperatures.

Rain is likely for Thursday and Friday.

