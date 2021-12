Happy Monday! We're starting the new work week off with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Highs today will be near 50. There are some areas of cloudiness this morning, but it will be mostly sunny by mid day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tomorrow and Wednesday's highs will also be near 50.

There is a slight chance of a shower overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

By Thursday, the high could be near 60.

This week looks mostly dry and quiet, weather-wise.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.