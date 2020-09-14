first alert weather

Start of the Work Week Brings Mostly Sunny Skies, Drop in Humidity

The start of the work week is bringing mostly sunny skies and a drop in humidity.

There will be some humidity hanging around this morning with some clouds. Later today, the skies will turn mostly sunny and the humidity will drop. Highs will be near 78.

Sunny days are expected tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will be near 70 and highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

Friday brings our first chance for rain this week where scattered showers are possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

