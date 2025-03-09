StormTracker

Still breezy as a warm-up kicks off today

By Alexis Clemons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A breezy day is on tap as we finish out the weekend, but a warm-up is kicking off on Sunday.

Winds could still gust up to 30-35 miles per hour through Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm well into the 40s today with a few more clouds in the sky.

A few sprinkles or flurries may be seen or felt this afternoon, but conditions remain mostly dry through the next several days.

High temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s for areas away from the immediate shoreline this week.

Guidance suggests that temperatures may remain above average through the next few weeks.

