Dry weather returns to end the weekend and start the new week

Showers and strong to severe storms ended the day on Saturday. A cold front clearing the coast this morning will bring drier conditions for the rest of the weekend.

After early Sunday morning storms, sunshine and eventually lower humidity will take over for the rest of today.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s statewide. An offshore wind will bring a warm day down to the beaches.

Dry conditions will last through Monday with a mix of sunshine and clouds before another area of low pressure brings a round of showers and storms late Monday night into Tuesday.