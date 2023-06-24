Morning rain, some afternoon hazy sun likely to develop

A warm front moving through the state will bring rain, heavy at times this morning.

Today will start with rain, heavy at times. By midday, we'll break into hazy sunshine and high humidity. Still, a chance of a shower or thunderstorm heading into afternoon/evening. More details on our weather blog https://t.co/gNDopSKYEh pic.twitter.com/K05aLepnWY — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 24, 2023

By midday, the rain will come to an end and hazy sunshine will develop across the state. A shower or thunderstorm is still possible through the afternoon and evening.

High levels of humidity are expected to continue through the weekend and into next week. Along with the humidity, a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon looks likely.

Get the full forecast here.