Morning rain, some afternoon hazy sun likely to develop

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into this afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

A warm front moving through the state will bring rain, heavy at times this morning.

By midday, the rain will come to an end and hazy sunshine will develop across the state. A shower or thunderstorm is still possible through the afternoon and evening.

High levels of humidity are expected to continue through the weekend and into next week. Along with the humidity, a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon looks likely.

Today's forecast

