A drier Sunday expected, tracking more storms for Monday

By Darren Sweeney

A break from the cloudy and dreary weather is expected today. While there still is a chance for a spot shower or storm this afternoon or evening, most of the state will see a dry day.

Any shower or storm that forms will likely be in northern portions of the state and will be widely scattered.

A front nearby on Monday will enhance the shower and thunderstorm chances.

The Severe Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of Connecticut in a level one risk for storms on Monday. A portion of Fairfield County has been placed in a level two out of five risk.

Any storms that form on Monday could contain some locally heavy rain.

