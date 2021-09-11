A Beautiful Start to the Weekend

High pressure will bring a pleasant weekend to the state.
We can expect plenty of sunshine with low levels of humidity. While we will see just slightly more humidity on Sunday, it will still be a comfortable day.
The average high temperature for for this time of the year is in the upper 70s. We'll see middle to upper 70s today and lower 80s for Sunday.
The weekend will be dry, but there is a rising chance of a shower or thunderstorm by Sunday night into early Monday morning as a weak disturbance passes through the state.