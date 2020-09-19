A Chilly Final Weekend of Summer Expected

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists expect a colder than average final weekend of summer. Cold high pressure will build in to the northeast through the rest of the weekend into early next week.

Average high temperatures should be in the low 70's for highs. This weekend's high temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 60's. Some hill town locations will not get out of the upper 50's.

Scattered frost is possible in some of the colder locations in the northwest and and northeast hills

As fall begins on Tuesday, we'll begin a warming trend with temperatures warming into the 70's. Unfortunately, no rain is expected in the next 7-10 days.