NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting a cold start to the workweek with high temperatures remaining in the 20s and low 30s statewide.

In addition to the cold temperatures the wind will remain steady out of the northwest. This will result in windchill values in the single digits above and below zero Monday morning.

Monday afternoon windchill values will range from 10 to 20 degrees.

Temperatures remain cold on Tuesday with most of the state between 28 and 32 degrees.

The good news is that we're forecasting sunny skies for much of the workweek.

The next storm chance arrives towards next weekend however right now the latest guidance takes the storm out to sea.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team for the latest.