A strong storm continues to spin to our north which will mean a cool and breezy start to the weekend.

The wind will stay with us today, but the trend is to bring the wind gusts down toward evening. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/ne4BFJoqw0 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 1, 2021

As the storm pulls away today we'll see the winds slowly diminish into this evening.

A warm front will bring clouds and perhaps a shower by Sunday. The front will bring warmer temperatures. High temperatures on Sunday will rise into the low 70s.

A spot shower is also possible as the front will linger nearby.