A cooler and drier stretch of weather moves in today

After several days of humidity and heavy rain, a change in the weather pattern begins today.

A cold front on Monday evening brought lowering levels of humidity and cooler air to the state.

Dew point temperatures went from the tropical 70s to the much more comfortable 50s for today. Some towns may not get out of the 60s for highs today.

The change in the weather pattern will also bring us comfortable sleeping weather at night. Tonight's low temperatures will drop into the 50s and some towns will end up in the cooler 40s.

The only rain chance in the forecast is a scattered shower or quick thundershower on Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, lots of sunshine and warming temperatures are expected through the weekend and into next week.

