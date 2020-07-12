A Drop in Humidity Today, Tracking Storms for Monday

After a very humid start to the weekend, NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect drier air to end the weekend.

Dew point temperatures have dropped from the 70's on Saturday to the 60's today. The drier air will also mean a lot of sunshine and a very low chance of a spot shower. Highs will top out between 85-90 with some towns topping the 90 degree mark.

Our next weather maker will be the approach of a slow moving cold front on Monday. The front will cause an increase in humidity and clouds. Showers and storms are likely to form along the front. Some storms could become strong or even severe in parts of the state.

You can follow the storm threat for Monday in our first alert forecast.