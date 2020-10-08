A Fall Chill!

After strong thunderstorms and gusty wind Wednesday night, much cooler air has settled in for the rest of the week.

High temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon under abundant sunshine.

Friday will also feature temperatures in the low 60s with bright skies before temperatures climb for the weekend. We'll be back in the mid 70s Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Delta approach the northeast.

This large area of low pressure looks to bring rain to the area Monday into Tuesday.