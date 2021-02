A weak system will bring a wintry mix of light snow, sleet and freezing drizzle to the state this evening.

While not a lot of accumulation is expected, the light glaze of snow, sleet and ice could make roads slippery into Sunday morning. Most of the precipitation will end early Sunday morning.

Not a lot of snow with this evening's system, but enough for slick spots to develop. Details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/23yKKbQZ6N — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 13, 2021

A more significant storm is possible by late Monday into Tuesday. That storm looks to bring us snow, ice and rain.