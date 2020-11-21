first alert weather

A Mild Start to the Weekend, Cooling for Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a very mild Friday, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a gradual cooling trend for the weekend.

High temperatures on Friday reached the mid 60s in many parts of the state. The average high for this time of the year is 50 degrees.

A weak cold front moved through on Saturday morning bringing somewhat cooler air for today. Despite the cooler air moving in, high temperatures will still remain in the middle to upper 50s.

A wind shift onshore for Sunday will bring cooler air and clouds for Sunday. Rain will eventually move in late Sunday into Monday morning.

Track the weekend weather changes here.

