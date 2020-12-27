A Quiet and Milder Final Sunday of the Year

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking milder air working into the state over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures topped out between 30 and 35 Saturday. Today, expect highs in the upper 30s. By Monday, out ahead of a cold front, highs could reach near 50 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 37 degrees.

The weather set up looks to remain quiet through the rest of the year. A cold front brings a push of colder air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A storm system will bring showers by later Thursday and periods of rain and breezy conditions into New Year's Day.

The set up for our next storm brings it to our west once again, which means a warmer / wetter system. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/exyw5CpOk5 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 27, 2020

