first alert weather

A Quiet and Milder Final Sunday of the Year

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking milder air working into the state over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures topped out between 30 and 35 Saturday. Today, expect highs in the upper 30s. By Monday, out ahead of a cold front, highs could reach near 50 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 37 degrees.

The weather set up looks to remain quiet through the rest of the year. A cold front brings a push of colder air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A storm system will bring showers by later Thursday and periods of rain and breezy conditions into New Year's Day.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us