A Quiet, Mild Start to the Weekend

After several days with clouds and showers, sunshine will mix with clouds with mild temperatures continuing today.

The average high temperature is the coldest at gets during winter at 35 degrees. Our high today will top out around 40 degrees outside of the hills.

Our next storm will arrive on Sunday evening. While the next storm will be mostly rain, we can't rule out some wet snow at the start of the storm.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Some minor accumulation is possible in the hills before a change to rain.