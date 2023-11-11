weather forecast

A rain free weekend expected across the state

By Darren Sweeney

After several weekends that featured cloudy skies and rain, high pressure will bring sunshine and cool temperatures to the state for the entire weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the lower 50s. Expect temperatures to be a bit below average in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

The dry stretch of weather is expected to continue into the new week ahead along with the cool temperatures continuing. The next chance for showers is not expected until the end of next week.

