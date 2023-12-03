A rainy and cool end to the weekend

A storm system will bring periods of rain through the day today along with cooler temperatures.

Yesterday's high temperature made it to 51 degrees. Today's temperatures will stay in the 40s with a northeast wind.

Between .50" to 1" of rain is likely before the rain ends this evening.

Drier weather is expected to move in to start the new week ahead.

