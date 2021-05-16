A Rising Chance of a Shower or Thunderstorm Today

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting a shower or thundershower chance to end the weekend.

While many towns will stay dry, a bit of unstable air will be in place and help to develop some downpours anytime after noon. The threat will last until 6 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the high 70s to near 80 degrees inland. The shoreline will see temperatures in the low 70s.

Beyond today, the main weather headline will be an increase in temperature. In fact, some towns away from the shore could see their first 90-degree temperatures by midweek.

Our first shot at 90 for the season is on the map... #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/440ivy34Wh — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 16, 2021

Besides a few scattered showers both today and Monday, much of the extended forecast is mainly rain-free.