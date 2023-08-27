weather forecast

A scattered shower, less humidity this afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

After a warm and humid start to the weekend, Sunday will feature less humidity, lots of sunshine, and a chance of an afternoon shower.

A weak disturbance passing through the northeast will likely develop a few widely scattered showers this afternoon into early evening.

Along with a scattered shower, there will be less humidity today compared to Saturday. Temperatures will also not be quite as warm with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

The next widespread chance of rain comes with a front that approaches on Tuesday. Showers and even a thunderstorm are likely to linger into Wednesday.

