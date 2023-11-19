A seasonable Sunday, a cold start to the new week ahead

Lots of sunshine is expected for today along with seasonable highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds are increasing this afternoon with an approaching cold front. The front could bring a sprinkle or flurry to the hills, but most towns will remain dry.

A westerly breeze will increase 10-20 mph for most of the afternoon.

The passage of today's front will signal a chilly change for Monday. High temperatures to start the week will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s. These highs will be almost 10 degrees below average.

The next chance for rain comes later Tuesday into the busy travel day Wednesday. More details on the midweek storm can be found on our NBC Connecticut weather blog.