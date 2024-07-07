A stretch of hot weather begins today

Temperatures away from the shoreline are expected to approach or exceed 90 degrees over the next couple of days.

This could mark our next heat wave. The definition of a heat wave is three or more days in a row of 90 degree or higher temperatures.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s away from the coast. It will remain humid with just a bit less humidity with dew point temperatures dropping slightly into the upper 60s from the lower 70s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The hot stretch of weather will continue into the first part of this week with highs both Monday and Tuesday reaching the lower 90s.

Changes begin to move in by the middle of the week with some remnant moisture from what is expected to become hurricane "Beryl" moving into Texas today. More details on the midweek changes on the StormTracker weather blog.