A sunny and breezy start to the holiday weekend

Lots of sunshine and a gusty northwesterly breeze can be expected today.

High temperatures will range from the 60s to the lower 70s. Overall, a great day to check out any of the local fall fairs and festivals.

Some wind gusts today will likely end up between 15-25 mph.

By Sunday, an approaching area of low pressure will bring an increase in clouds and the chance for showers. It will not be a washout and most of the steady rain looks to stay just to our north.

For the holiday on Monday, early scattered showers will give way to afternoon clearing with an increasing wind. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.