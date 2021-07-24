A Sunny & Warm Start to Weekend

An area of high pressure will keep the state dry and sunny for the start of the weekend. NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists expect temperatures close to 80 degrees across the state.
By Sunday, an area of low pressure will swing through the northeast.
An increase in humidity along with showers and storms are likely by Sunday morning. While Sunday does not look like a washout, a scattered shower or storm is possible during the afternoon.
Sunshine and warm temps return for the start of next week.