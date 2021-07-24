first alert weather

A Sunny & Warm Start to Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An area of high pressure will keep the state dry and sunny for the start of the weekend. NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists expect temperatures close to 80 degrees across the state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By Sunday, an area of low pressure will swing through the northeast.

An increase in humidity along with showers and storms are likely by Sunday morning. While Sunday does not look like a washout, a scattered shower or storm is possible during the afternoon.

Sunshine and warm temps return for the start of next week.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 51 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us