A Sunny & Warm Start to Weekend

An area of high pressure will keep the state dry and sunny for the start of the weekend. NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists expect temperatures close to 80 degrees across the state.

Can today's forecast get any better? Sunshine, warm temps, low humidity, no rain chance. It's a Sweeney top 10 imho #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/BaAtbeIWlZ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 24, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By Sunday, an area of low pressure will swing through the northeast.

An increase in humidity along with showers and storms are likely by Sunday morning. While Sunday does not look like a washout, a scattered shower or storm is possible during the afternoon.

Sunshine and warm temps return for the start of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.