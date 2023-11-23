A sunny Thanksgiving with a cooling trend through the weekend

After a stormy Wednesday morning, calmer and brighter weather settles in for the weekend.

Sunshine and cooling temperatures will be the theme for the weekend. A breeze will also accompany mainly seasonable temperatures for Thanksgiving.

The wind will generally be out of the northwesterly direction 10-20 mph with some higher gusts.

Temperatures begin to cool for the weekend. By Friday, highs will be about 5 degrees cooler across the state with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

If you're planning on getting the Christmas tree this weekend, highs will drop to the chilly 30s by Saturday.

The next chance for rain will hold off until late Sunday into Monday morning.