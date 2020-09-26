A Warm First Weekend of Fall Expected

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists expect a warmer than average first weekend of fall.

Clouds will mix with sunshine, with more clouds winning out on Saturday as some moisture passes by to the south.

While we deal with some clouds this weekend, our weather still remains very dry. The drought continues to expand across the state. However, much needed rain is possible as we head into the middle part of next week. Some computer guidance suggests a couple of inches of rain is possible by Wednesday.

Get the latest forecast details here.