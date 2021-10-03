A Warm Sunday, Tracking Rain for Monday

High pressure will bring us one more great weekend day before rain arrives tonight.

The average high temperature for this time of the year averages around 69 degrees, today's high temperature will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Enjoy today.. the next couple of days features periods of rain, showers and cooler temps. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/6b4zlAMumK — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 3, 2021

Clouds will thicken during the afternoon and evening as a slow moving cold front approaches the northeast.

Showers will arrive around and after midnight tonight. On and off rain will continue into Monday, lingering into Tuesday.

Most of the state will average between a half inch of rain to 1.5 inches possible before the front clears the state later Tuesday.

Track the incoming showers on our interactive radar.