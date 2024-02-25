A warming trend for the final days of February

Saturday's high temperature at Windsor Locks made it to 40 degree,s but there was plenty of wind making it feel colder.

On Sunday, we expect similar temperatures but with much less wind and plenty of sunshine.

Heading into the new workweek, milder air filters in to the northeast. By Monday, temperatures will begin to climb into the 50s.

The next chance for rain does not arrive until midweek. More forecast details can be found on the StormTracker weather blog.