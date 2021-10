After a couple of days with high temperatures in the 60s, a weekend warming trend is on the way.

Besides some clouds passing through this afternoon, it's looking like a really nice day. Tomorrow is even a couple of degrees warmer. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/aCIndTZkp7 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 2, 2021

Abundant sunshine is expected both today and tomorrow, but we also expect some cloud cover to blend with the sun from time to time.

Sunday's high temperatures will average a few degrees warmer than today.

Our next chance of rain looks to arrive by Monday. A round of heavier rain is looking likely by later Monday into Tuesday morning.