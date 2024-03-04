A wet but mild week ahead for Connecticut

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday as we look towards a fairly wet week ahead.

Our first round of rain moves in on Tuesday. It will be off and on through the day and will taper off Tuesday night.

We get a bit of a break on Wednesday, though it will be cloudy and there will be showers nearby.

The rain returns late Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Temperatures all week will be above normal with highs reaching the low 50s on most days.

