A Wet Start to Thanksgiving, Drier Weather To Come

An area of low pressure will bring a wet start to the long holiday weekend.

Rain will start Thanksgiving, some of the rain will be heavy at times.

A cold front will eventually end the rain later Thursday. High pressure will bring drier weather as we head into the rest of the weekend.

It will also be a mild start to the weekend with temperatures starting off nearing 60 degrees on Friday to the upper 40s by Sunday.

Here is a look at some of the warmest, coldest, and snowiest Thanksgivings on record. The coldest Thanksgiving occurred just two years ago when wind chill values were below zero on Thanksgiving morning.

