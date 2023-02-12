Above Average Temperatures Continue Into New Week

Temperatures continue to run 5 to 10 degrees above average. That trend will continue through the new week ahead.

We expect a storm to remain mostly offshore later today and tonight. Despite clouds increasing through today, temperatures will climb between 45 and 50 degrees. The average high for today is 38 degrees.

Although clouds will increase through the day, temps will still make it to near 50 in many locations. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/uaRR3XUnjt — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 12, 2023

The overall trend for the week ahead is for the mild air to continue. In fact, a surge of warmth is expected on Thursday and Friday out ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures are expected well into the 60s.

