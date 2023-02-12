weather

Above Average Temperatures Continue Into New Week

By Darren Sweeney

Temperatures continue to run 5 to 10 degrees above average. That trend will continue through the new week ahead.

We expect a storm to remain mostly offshore later today and tonight. Despite clouds increasing through today, temperatures will climb between 45 and 50 degrees. The average high for today is 38 degrees.

The overall trend for the week ahead is for the mild air to continue. In fact, a surge of warmth is expected on Thursday and Friday out ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures are expected well into the 60s.

This article tagged under:

weatherconnecticut weather
