Accumulating Snow Causing Slippery Travel, Hundreds of Districts Cancel School

The snow that started last night is continuing this morning. It is causing slippery travel across the state and hundreds of districts have canceled school.

Overnight, several inches of snow fell. There is moderate to heavy snow falling statewide right now.

Any untreated surfaces may be slick.

The snow is causing slippery roads and several crashes have been reported.

Due to the timing of the storm, hundreds of schools have decided to close Tuesday. See the full list here.

Over the next few hours, the steadiest and heaviest snow will move through.

As the morning goes on, the snow will become lighter.

Temperatures will come above freezing for most of the state which will help road conditions improve.

While it won't be snowing statewide, there is still a chance of areas of light snow lingering into the afternoon.

As the sun sets this evening, temperatures will drop. Any untreated surfaces will begin a refreeze and black ice is possible.

The snow will move out by 8 p.m. tonight.

Four to eight inches of snowfall is expected in most of the state. Some locally higher amounts are possible in the northwest hills.

Anyone who has to be on the roads is asked to give the plow drivers space to treat the roads.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said his crews have been preparing and they are using a brine solution to pretreat the roads.

They have 920 drivers ready to go, a little more than 600 vehicles and they will be using contractors where they need coverage.

Eucalitto said they are hiring mechanics and drivers. He said there is around a 14% shortage of drivers.

“The fewer people on the roadways the easier it is for our plows to go out and clear the roadways and do their runs, so if you can stay home and you’re able to, stay home, stay off the roadways,” Eucalitto said.

