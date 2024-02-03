After days of clouds, the sun returns for the weekend

It has almost been two weeks since the state has seen the sun, but the pattern changes just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will bring dry air and a return to sunshine. Along with the sun, there will be a gusty breeze today 10 to 20 mph.

The sunshine is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week. A quiet weather pattern is settling in for the next several days along with a warming trend.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

By the end of next week, temperatures will begin to climb through 40s to near 50 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.