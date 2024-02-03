StormTracker

After days of clouds, the sun returns for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

It has almost been two weeks since the state has seen the sun, but the pattern changes just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will bring dry air and a return to sunshine. Along with the sun, there will be a gusty breeze today 10 to 20 mph.

The sunshine is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week. A quiet weather pattern is settling in for the next several days along with a warming trend.

By the end of next week, temperatures will begin to climb through 40s to near 50 degrees.

