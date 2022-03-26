Afternoon Showers and Storms Likely

An area of low pressure moving into the state this afternoon will bring showers and storms. Some of the storms will contain small hail.

While it won't be a washout of day, some of the storms will bring heavy downpours, rumbles of thunder. The most active part of the day looks to be late afternoon into the evening.

In the hills, some of the rain showers may turn to snow showers during the evening. A coating of snow in the hills (on grassy surfaces) can't be ruled out.

Quieter weather will return to the forecast for Sunday.