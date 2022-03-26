first alert weather

Afternoon Showers and Storms Likely

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An area of low pressure moving into the state this afternoon will bring showers and storms. Some of the storms will contain small hail.

While it won't be a washout of day, some of the storms will bring heavy downpours, rumbles of thunder. The most active part of the day looks to be late afternoon into the evening.

In the hills, some of the rain showers may turn to snow showers during the evening. A coating of snow in the hills (on grassy surfaces) can't be ruled out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Quieter weather will return to the forecast for Sunday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us