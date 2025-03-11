Another beautiful day on tap Tuesday

We have another beautiful day on tap on Tuesday.

There will be abundant sunshine and very mild temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s inland and 50s at the shore.

It will become partly breezy in the afternoon. South winds will be between 10-20 with gusts to 28 miles per hour.

In the evening, there will be passing clouds with lows in the 30s.

Mild weather continues on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday looks cooler with highs in the 40s.

Rain is likely this weekend.