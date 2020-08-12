first alert weather

Another Day of Heat & Humidity Ahead

NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting one more day of heat and humidity before relief settles in with cooler temperatures.

We have pne more oppressive day today with highs in the low-90s, that will feel like the middle-90s.

Scattered storms are possible this afternoon.

It will be less humid inland tomorrow and still muggy near Long island Sound.

A few showers or storms are possible tomorrow and Friday, but the weekend looks good.

There's a chance Tropical Depression 11, which is in the Atlantic Ocean, might become Josephine later today or tomorrow.

