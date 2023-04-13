connecticut weather

Another Day of Possible Record-Setting Heat Moves In Friday

After a day of record-setting high temperatures, more heat is expected to move in Friday.

The temperature reached 92 degrees in the Hartford area, breaking the old record of 86 degrees set back in 1977.

Temps are expected to jump into the 90s again on Friday, particularly in inland Connecticut.

The old record of 82 degrees was set back in 1941, and the forecasted temps would certainly surpass that. Temps will remain a bit cooler along the coast with a bit of a sea breeze.

Clouds increase on Saturday, along with a chance for some showers in the late afternoon and evening. Along with the chance for showers, cooler air will move in.

